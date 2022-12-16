Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Musings on the HeartMath emWave2 💲 AND how I saved 70% on it
44 views
channel image
jroseland
Published a day ago |

A few thoughts on the emWave, a screen-LESS piece of mindfulness tech for mood and energy - that I've had an on-again/off-again relationship with.


Review 💟 of the Heartmath emWave

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/mind-hardware/379-heartmath-emwave2

Shop 💲 Heartmath store

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/emwave2

Keywords
healthreviewbiohackingheart rate variabilityhrvemwave2heartmathlimitless mindset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket