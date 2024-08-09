NEW VIDEO: LANDING AT J F K NEW YORK!





J F K is probably one of the busiest airports in the US, perhaps in the whole world.





I love flying and have produced numerous flying videos, with more to come. When out of the Army, I bought a Cessna 150, which turned out to be my training airplane all the way through my commercial ticket. It also became my commuter plane for some twenty years and was used in broadcast as well.





I respect all fliers! Bush pilots who land on riverbanks without traditional runways use oversize tires and some pretty good nerves. Handling aircraft on a carrier in the ocean requires another set of skills. So does combat flying, rescue or otherwise. The same can be said for flying commercially, as well as dealing with crosswinds. I learned at a crosswind airport, so that became a very useful skill. One airline pilot who commented said that crosswinds un-nerved him. Yes, they are a challenge! And not all pilots handle them well. Some airports are restricted to “qualified” pilots only. We have many of those in the US, not to mention places like Nepal!





I published a video recently called HARD LANDING AT SPOKANE. It generated FIFTEEN THOUSAND views to date on YouTube, and some interesting comments from pilots and airport/airline people. I appreciated all the comments.





No, I have no agenda here. Nor are my videos published in any particular order. I have a backlog of videos to complete on many different subjects, and the more complicated ones just take longer. In this Video, LANDING AT J F K NEW YORK, we see what a SMOOTH landing is like, completely different from my experience at Spokane. Videos do not lie, they are what they are! I agree that any landing you walk away from is a good landing. That does not change the fact that some are smoother than others, for multiple reasons. I do not make excuses for landings. Flying is a constant series of adjustments and corrections throughout any flight. A flight may be “perfect” in so many ways, but that hard landing is what people “remember!” One lesson I learned from instruction I took years ago is that you deal with incidents AS THEY HAPPEN, and give it your best!





Please enjoy our show!