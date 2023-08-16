Keeping Our Soil!

My Dad at the Grand Opening of His Latest Huge Fire Station Project!
Raised Bed Garden Update
Rain Caused Me to do Some Cleaning And it Checked My Erosion Control for Me
Started Working on Contouring the Ground at the Back Door
Helped Cindy with Some Chores
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.