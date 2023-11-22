SCOTT RITTER - "Why I No Longer Stand With Israel"

Clip from our October 22 live stream with Scott Ritter.

You can read Scott's article here: "Why I no longer stand with Israel, and never will again" https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/why-i-no-longer-stand-with-israel

ADDING ref Hamas response to 4 day cease fire:

Statement issued by Palestinian Resistance Hamas:

In the name of Allah, the most gracious, the most merciful.

About the announcement of the truce agreement;

Based on our responsibility towards our patient, stationed Palestinian people, and our tireless endeavor to strengthen the steadfastness of our heroic people in the proud Gaza Strip, to provide relief and heal their wounds, and to consolidate the will of our victorious resistance on October 7th in the face of the Zionist enemy.

After difficult and complex negotiations for many days, we announce, with the help and success of Allah Almighty, that we have reached a humanitarian truce agreement (temporary ceasefire) for a period of four days, with persistent and appreciated Qatari and Egyptian efforts, according to which:

1. A ceasefire by both parties, a cessation of all military actions by the occupation army in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and a cessation of the movement of its military vehicles penetrating into the Gaza Strip.

2. Hundreds of trucks for humanitarian, relief, medical and fuel aid are brought into all areas of the Gaza Strip, without exception, in the north and south.

3. The release of 50 women and children of the occupation detainees under the age of 19, in exchange for the release of 150 women and children of our people from the occupation prisons under the age of 19, all in order of seniority.

4. Stopping air traffic [meaning drones and war jets] in the south for four days.

5. Stopping air traffic [meaning drones and war jets] in the North for 6 hours a day from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM.

6. During the truce period, the occupation is committed not to attack or arrest anyone in all areas of the Gaza Strip.

7. Ensuring the freedom of movement of people (from north to south) along Salah El-Din Street.

8. The terms of this agreement were formulated in accordance with the vision of the resistance and its determinants, which aim to serve our people and strengthen their steadfastness in the face of aggression, and it was always mindful of their sacrifices, suffering and concerns, and it conducted these negotiations from a position of steadfastness and strength in the field, despite the occupation’s attempts to prolong and procrastinate the negotiations.

While we announce the arrival of a truce agreement, we affirm that our hands will remain on the trigger, and our victorious battalions will remain on the lookout to defend our people and defeat the occupation and aggression.

We promise our people that we will remain loyal to their blood, their sacrifices, their patience, their bond, and their aspirations for liberation, freedom, the restoration of rights, and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital, God willing.

Islamic Resistance Movement - Hamas

Wednesday: 08 Jumada al-Awwal 1445 AH

Corresponding to: November 22, 2023 AD



