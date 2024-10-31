Journaling as a Superpower: Embrace Who You Are!

00:00 Introduction 01:03 Guest Introduction 02:14 Journaling Importance 07:43 Healing through Journaling 18:22 Mental Wellness Value 30:14 Conclusion "Journaling has this. I really do think of it as a superpower, like the ability to connect with yourself in a way, unapologetically, that this is who I am, and this is how I'm feeling, and that's okay." Join our conversation on journaling, mental wellness, and self-discovery with special guest Kenya. Learn how putting pen to paper can transform your life. Watch, comment, and share! Welcome to the world of journaling! In this fast-paced universe of constant connection and endless streams of information, mental wellness has become a crucial component of our daily lives. Whether you're listening on Roku, watching on Dupont network, or tuning in via SOL Radio TV, this blog post aims to bring forward an impactful and refreshing conversation about journaling with Kenya Kurng, an expert deeply invested in unraveling the magic and therapeutic power of putting pen to paper—or finger to phone.