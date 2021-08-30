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AMERICA STAND-UP - Truckers Strike August 31, 2021, This is For Everyone's Freedom, Refuse the Tyranny or We Will Lose Our Rights and Our Country
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170 views • August 30, 2021
My name is Cynthia and this channel is to provide access to share information and videos to more people. This video may have an important message that I'm interested in knowing about or think others may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, comment and come to your own conclusions. I feel that we must rise against tyranny and stand-up for our country or we will all lose it.
https://t.me/c/1446848956/155726
https://t.me/c/1446848956/155726
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