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Father, Brothers, Husbands And Family Men Attempting A Peaceful And Lawful Protest Of A Public Event Organized For The Purpose Of Corrupting Children And Degrading Moral Virtue. They Were Arrested And Charged With A Fraudulent Notion Of Conspiracy.
This Video Preview Details The Peaceful Conduct Of The Activists Before, During, And After Mistreatment By The Police.