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01.07.2021 Canada: '1148' Unmarked Children Graves Found at Schools
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103 views • July 04, 2021
Another 'Coincidence'? -> NO, this Satanic shit has been going on for years all over the world.
#ChildTraffiking #Pedophilia #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism
"An estimated 6,000 children died while attending these schools, due in large part to the squalid health conditions inside. Students were often housed in poorly built, poorly heated, and unsanitary facilities."
"Physical and sexual abuse at the hands of school authorities led others to run away."
- 182 unmarked graves found at third Canadian school
- 215 children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia in May
- 751 more unmarked graves at another school in Marieval in Saskatchewan last week.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57592243
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... 2020.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds the hand over this sick pedophile Satanist. Lars Andersen explains and explains incl Legal authority. .> https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/ (16:53 min)
Nanna Fri - Criminal or Freedom Fighter? [16.03.2021] (12:38 min)
Nanna is convicted as a criminal for saying some 'words'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
The truth about Canada's 'cultural genocide'
The schools that had cemeteries instead of playgrounds
By Sian Griffiths BBC News, Ottawa Published13 June 2015
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-33099511
--
More unmarked graves found, as Canada’s Indigenous leaders demand apology from Pope
11,129 views Jul 1, 2021 - 2:27 min
Global News - 2.63M subscribers
https://youtu.be/7esPlmPTI1I
"Ground-penetrating radar has also found least 182 unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school in Cranbrook, British Columbia, on Ktunaxa First Nation.
The bleak discovery comes as Canada continues to revisit and reflects on the oppression inflicted on Indigenous people, on the eve of what’s turning into a sombre Canada Day.
As Eric Sorensen reports, Indigenous leaders are preparing to take their demands for an apology straight to the Pope, as more anger simmers for the Catholic Church’s role. "
--
Canada: 182 unmarked graves found at another residential school
9,488 views Jul 1, 2021
Al Jazeera English - 7.74M subscriber
https://youtu.be/CJVquTIPlvo
"A First Nations community in Canada says it has found 182 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children. It is the latest in a series of discoveries that are forcing Canada to address past abuses."
https://youtu.be/CJVquTIPlvo
--
'Unstoppable': 182 unmarked graves found at third Canadian school | Justin Trudeau|WION English News
27,133 views Jul 1, 2021
WION - 2.96M subscribers
https://youtu.be/i8ViyYSrzsw
"The grim development follows the discovery of remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia in May and 751 more unmarked graves at another school in Marieval in Saskatchewan last week."
#ChildTraffiking #Pedophilia #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism
"An estimated 6,000 children died while attending these schools, due in large part to the squalid health conditions inside. Students were often housed in poorly built, poorly heated, and unsanitary facilities."
"Physical and sexual abuse at the hands of school authorities led others to run away."
- 182 unmarked graves found at third Canadian school
- 215 children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia in May
- 751 more unmarked graves at another school in Marieval in Saskatchewan last week.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-57592243
Denmark's Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... 2020.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen holds the hand over this sick pedophile Satanist. Lars Andersen explains and explains incl Legal authority. .> https://www.bitchute.com/video/mK0oIJOVCC3S/ (16:53 min)
Nanna Fri - Criminal or Freedom Fighter? [16.03.2021] (12:38 min)
Nanna is convicted as a criminal for saying some 'words'
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
The truth about Canada's 'cultural genocide'
The schools that had cemeteries instead of playgrounds
By Sian Griffiths BBC News, Ottawa Published13 June 2015
https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-33099511
--
More unmarked graves found, as Canada’s Indigenous leaders demand apology from Pope
11,129 views Jul 1, 2021 - 2:27 min
Global News - 2.63M subscribers
https://youtu.be/7esPlmPTI1I
"Ground-penetrating radar has also found least 182 unmarked graves near the site of a former residential school in Cranbrook, British Columbia, on Ktunaxa First Nation.
The bleak discovery comes as Canada continues to revisit and reflects on the oppression inflicted on Indigenous people, on the eve of what’s turning into a sombre Canada Day.
As Eric Sorensen reports, Indigenous leaders are preparing to take their demands for an apology straight to the Pope, as more anger simmers for the Catholic Church’s role. "
--
Canada: 182 unmarked graves found at another residential school
9,488 views Jul 1, 2021
Al Jazeera English - 7.74M subscriber
https://youtu.be/CJVquTIPlvo
"A First Nations community in Canada says it has found 182 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children. It is the latest in a series of discoveries that are forcing Canada to address past abuses."
https://youtu.be/CJVquTIPlvo
--
'Unstoppable': 182 unmarked graves found at third Canadian school | Justin Trudeau|WION English News
27,133 views Jul 1, 2021
WION - 2.96M subscribers
https://youtu.be/i8ViyYSrzsw
"The grim development follows the discovery of remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia in May and 751 more unmarked graves at another school in Marieval in Saskatchewan last week."
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