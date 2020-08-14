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Masks Don't Work - Vape Test Shows That The Emperor Has No Clothes!
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472 views • August 14, 2020
This video clearly shows that there are MAJOR shortcomings with what we have been told about masks making us safer.
Made by Dr. Ted Noel, an anesthesiologist with 36 years experience wearing masks in operating rooms.
Use this show people who are confused on this issue and have a false sense of security.
Strengthen your Immune System!
Made by Dr. Ted Noel, an anesthesiologist with 36 years experience wearing masks in operating rooms.
Use this show people who are confused on this issue and have a false sense of security.
Strengthen your Immune System!
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