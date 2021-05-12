Colonial Pipeline, Russia, And The Real Conspiracy Theorists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Reports of a ransomware hack of the Colonial Pipeline had hardly ended when the usual MSM suspects and Democrat Party shills began blaming the hack on Russia. As with each of these prior claims, no evidence has been presented. But it fits the narrative too well to waste time on investigation! Also today, the New York Times busts the CDC over outdoor transmission claims. And...Rand versus Fauci.
Sign up for Ron Paul Institute free updates! Let's keep in touch: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/subscribe