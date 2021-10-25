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Τηλεφωνική παρέμβαση τζιχαντιστή που κατοικεί στην Σουηδία... 💥
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20 views • October 25, 2021
Τηλεφωνική παρέμβαση τζιχαντιστή που κατοικεί στην Σουηδία και ομολογεί τα εξής: "Μέχρι την τελευταία μέρα της ζωής μας θα σας πολεμήσουμε όπου και αν είστε μέχρι να ομολογήσετε ότι δεν υπάρχει άλλος θεός εκτός από τον Αλλάχ. Θα καταλάβουμε την Σουηδία! Θα κατακτήσουμε όλη την Ευρώπη....."
Σ.Σ. Ο Δημοσιογράφος ήταν πρώην μουσουλμάνος
Σ.Σ. Ο Δημοσιογράφος ήταν πρώην μουσουλμάνος
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