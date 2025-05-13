© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Lady of Fatima Rosary Crusade
MAY 13TH, 2025
“Anyone who prays this Rosary with faith and devotion will not lack daily bread..”
A BLESSED FEAST OF OUR LADY OF FATIMA TO YOU!
https://fatima.org/news-views/our-lady-chose-a-special-day-to-bring-her-message/
---------
Pray My Rosary of Provision (PDF) for times of scarcity and famine that are approaching
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/pray-the-rosary-of-provision-for-times-of-scarcity-and-famine/