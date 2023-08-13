Create New Account
Jennifer Bilek | Who is Behind the TRANS AGENDA?
What is happening
Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist, a feminist and a leading voice really looking behind the curtain at who is pushing this TRANS AGENDA!

In this interview, we discuss one of the most controversial subjects of our time: the massive effort to promote transgenderism and to push "gender-affirming care" on children. Everyone has heard of the documentary "What is a Woman" but that film didn't dare ask: "Who is behind this?"

We located the most hard-hitting professional journalist digging into who is imposing this bizarre agenda on us. Jennifer Bilek is a lifelong feminist, alarmed by men who don the mask of womanhood and then demand that all of society affirm this "identity."

People are free to do what they like with their own bodies and time, but asking—nay, forcing—everyone else to ignore biological reality is another matter.

Jennifer Bilek blows the whistle in her hard-hitting investigative pieces that can be found at www.The11thHourBlog.com. We contacted her and got this in-depth interview that gets to the bottom of WHO IS BEHIND ALL THIS?

childrenschoolsbig picturejames patricktrans gender agendajennifer bilek

