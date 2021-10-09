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Syniverse hack: another argument in favor of Open Source?
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20 views • October 09, 2021
Syniverse, a major mobile text (SMS) carrier, had been hacked, with the hackers enjoying access
to some parts of Syniverse's infrastructure for over 5 years. What is the best way to avoid
a repeat of such a scenario? How should we improve security of our communications?
References
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2021/10/company-that-routes-sms-for-all-major-us-carriers-was-hacked-for-five-years/
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1839175/000119312521284329/d234831dprem14a.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syniverse
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to some parts of Syniverse's infrastructure for over 5 years. What is the best way to avoid
a repeat of such a scenario? How should we improve security of our communications?
References
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2021/10/company-that-routes-sms-for-all-major-us-carriers-was-hacked-for-five-years/
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1839175/000119312521284329/d234831dprem14a.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syniverse
Social media links
Locals: https://borisepstein.locals.com/
Gab: https://gab.com/borepstein
Minds: https://www.minds.com/borepstein/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/borepstein
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/borepstein/
Website
https://borisepstein.info/
Support
Subscribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/borepstein
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/roarofsanity
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