BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lockdowns have no effect: the compelling evidence
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
309 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • February 07, 2021
POLITICS ASIDE, These are Boris Johnson's lies laid bare.
Topical Digest Summary
Masks don't stop a virus (that nobody has isolated to prove it exists), 99.7% of people who have Covid might not even know about it (asymptomatic) but will recover with NO treatment. The PCR testing is not fit for purpose says the inventor Kary Mullis. They have rushed through a jab which is NOT a vaccine (see below). Large amount of deaths in nursing homes and excessive adverse reactions. ALL of which the government have tried to silence by linking with the media moguls to close down what they term as "Anti Vaxxers" . Finally as has been proved in the video lockdowns don't work. I would say the Covid Dance ie sociat spacing does nothing to prevent anyone getting a virus either. SO WHAT ARE WE TOLERATING ALL THIS NONSENSE FOR.

STOP CALLING IT A VACCINE ...it is NOT a vaccine. They are using the term vaccine to sneak this thing under Public Health exemptions, but it is a mRNA "packaged" in a "fat envelope" and delivered to a cell. It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator. It is NOT a vaccine! A vaccine specifically has to stimulate both an immunity within the person receiving it, but it also has to disrupt transmission ...and THAT IS NOT WHAT THIS DOES!!! Remember, Moderna started as a chemotherapy company for cancer -- not a vaccine manufacturer for SARs. If we said we're going to give people a prophylactic chemotherapy for the cancer they don't have, you'd be laughed out of a room, because it's a stupid idea. BUT THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT THIS IS!! We will not fall for this false definition, just as we won't fall for their "chemical" definition of health! Because both of them are functionally flawed and are an explicit violation of the legal construct that is being exploited.
Keywords
lock downs have no effectboris johnsons lies laid barewhen are we going to wake up
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine injury compensation, family loss and the fight for answers

Belle Carter
Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Octinoxate: What to Know About the Common Sunscreen Ingredient

Zoey Sky
Dietary supplements for seniors: How non-GMO vitamin C capsules can support everyday wellness

Dietary supplements for seniors: How non-GMO vitamin C capsules can support everyday wellness

HRS Editors
NHS nurse denied vaccine damage payment after COVID-19 vaccine trial injury

NHS nurse denied vaccine damage payment after COVID-19 vaccine trial injury

Belle Carter
Fermented tea kombucha shows promise in reducing depression-like behaviors, animal study reveals

Fermented tea kombucha shows promise in reducing depression-like behaviors, animal study reveals

Willow Tohi
Study Finds Hunger Alters Food Imagery, Suggesting Cravings Are Not Just a Matter of Willpower

Study Finds Hunger Alters Food Imagery, Suggesting Cravings Are Not Just a Matter of Willpower

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy