Lockdowns have no effect: the compelling evidence

POLITICS ASIDE, These are Boris Johnson's lies laid bare.

Topical Digest Summary

Masks don't stop a virus (that nobody has isolated to prove it exists), 99.7% of people who have Covid might not even know about it (asymptomatic) but will recover with NO treatment. The PCR testing is not fit for purpose says the inventor Kary Mullis. They have rushed through a jab which is NOT a vaccine (see below). Large amount of deaths in nursing homes and excessive adverse reactions. ALL of which the government have tried to silence by linking with the media moguls to close down what they term as "Anti Vaxxers" . Finally as has been proved in the video lockdowns don't work. I would say the Covid Dance ie sociat spacing does nothing to prevent anyone getting a virus either. SO WHAT ARE WE TOLERATING ALL THIS NONSENSE FOR.



STOP CALLING IT A VACCINE ...it is NOT a vaccine. They are using the term vaccine to sneak this thing under Public Health exemptions, but it is a mRNA "packaged" in a "fat envelope" and delivered to a cell. It is a medical device designed to stimulate the human cell into becoming a pathogen creator. It is NOT a vaccine! A vaccine specifically has to stimulate both an immunity within the person receiving it, but it also has to disrupt transmission ...and THAT IS NOT WHAT THIS DOES!!! Remember, Moderna started as a chemotherapy company for cancer -- not a vaccine manufacturer for SARs. If we said we're going to give people a prophylactic chemotherapy for the cancer they don't have, you'd be laughed out of a room, because it's a stupid idea. BUT THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT THIS IS!! We will not fall for this false definition, just as we won't fall for their "chemical" definition of health! Because both of them are functionally flawed and are an explicit violation of the legal construct that is being exploited.