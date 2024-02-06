Is China Ready to Unleash a Bioweapon on America?

Former CIA Ops Officer Sam Faddis says he is terrified that this could happen soon.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Securing America with Frank Gaffney 05-05-24 - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 1

https://americasvoice.news/video/vsI3D5vn9el22yk/?related=playlist





2. AmericasVoice.news- Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 2 - What's at foot here?

https://americasvoice.news/video/crOJvclZG9qxBef/?related=playlist





3. AmericasVoice.news - Frank Gaffney is joined by Sam Faddis Pt. 3

https://americasvoice.news/video/AuzVfDegooan6Lz/?related=playlist





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

