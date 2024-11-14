Miles Guo: Where is Binance's money? 60% of Binance's money was taken away by the CCP.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fglWoTNqHlw
CZ_Binance's acquisition of a Swiss bank failed!
Where is Binance's money? 60% of Binance's money was taken away by the CCP.
⚠️Because Binance sold all customer information to the Chinese Communist Party, all Binance customers are in danger. The Committee of Himalaya Alliance and its team of lawyers are organizing a Global Binance Victim Class Action Lawsuit to protect your identity, money, and safety.