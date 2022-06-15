Gender Roles and Responsibilities in the Bible

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The bible revelation tells us there is the Father and there is the Son, and they are God. They are two beings in a relationship based on love and commitment. Their example gives us spiritual guidelines for building Godly marriages... each partner fulfilling distinct roles in a spirit of unity. On the flip side, actively seeking to build a Godly marriage can help us understand the mind of God and what He's up to.
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