WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER FULL MOVIE | Stew Peters

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In this Stew Peters Network exclusive, Director Stew Peters, award winning filmmaker Nicholas Stumphauzer and Executive Producer Lauren Witzke bring to light a truth satan himself has fought to suppress.
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