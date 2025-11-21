OUR CURRENT SOCIAL PROBLEMS IN THE FACE OF OUR OWN LIFE OR DEATH. Extended USA Version

WE HAVE TOO MANY TRUTHS TO DEFEND, therefore, we CANNOT continue to err and lie.

Let's stop covering up and justifying our mistakes and lies with more fraud and more lies.

Ironically, we claim to fight against corruption and lies in the academic and conventional medical systems, politics, the judiciary, and the mass media and, yet, we are addicted to seeking applause and cheap populism, generating lies, denying them, hiding them, disguising them, and even—recklessly and fanatically—celebrating them.

What is the reason for this: mediocrity, clumsiness, stupidity, mental illness, personal insecurity, cowardice, or petty opportunism?

The problems of national health policy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the catastrophic pandemics already predicted for the future, presented from the perspective of international geopolitics, exploitative globalist control agendas, and the corrupt interests of various supranational organizations and powers.

UNO GATE, A SCANDAL BIGGER THAN WATERGATE ITSELF.

This video contains the main parts (without distortion or taking anything out of context) of a hidden audio recording made to a high-ranking PAHO/WHO official in Argentina.

This is how our leaders, in collusion with PAHO, WHO, and the UN, care for us, protect us, and watch over our health and lives.

Hidden audio obtained on March 5, 2024, at PAHO/WHO in Argentina (original version without any editing) exposes the corruption that is brewing behind the scenes in these supranational globalist power structures.

See summary in text and complete hidden audio from PAHO/WHO:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GXepOOpIoxP-N2rkbzu3yldNldXlRii4/view

View and download the model warning letter that was delivered on March 5, 2024, to PAHO/WHO in Argentina and five other American countries.

These letters were never answered:

PAHO and WHO, Refrain from Continuing to Pursue Your Genocidal Agendas

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DgW0pcVcsqdhH0159K3UR2SbASKon37c/view