Pastor Fired Over Library's Pronoun Policy - Pastor Luke Ash - Freedom Alive® Ep166

The Trump administration is working to eliminate all Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion agendas from the workplace. But it seems the American Library Association hasn’t taken note. In fact, taxpayer-funded public libraries proudly offer services, materials, and programs that reflect LGBTQ ideology. And if they don’t, it’s considered censorship. But that doesn't apply to those with biblical beliefs. Pastor Luke Ash shares how he was fired from the library for refusing to lie.

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

