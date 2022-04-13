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April 11th - Psaki: Tomorrow’s Inflation Reading is Expected to be “Extraordinarily Elevated”
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76 views • April 13, 2022
Tonights show will talk about the following.
It is very clear that we are in an information war and America is being turned into one big dumpster fire by the #CommieRats
The #CommieJoe Regime is blaming #Putin for sky high inflation, warns Tomorrow’s Inflation Reading is Expected to be “Extraordinarily Elevated”.
Thousands of outraged freedom activists surrounded the Vancouver Trade & Convention Center in Canada on Sunday demanding the arrest of Bill Gates
The Latest News And Developments From The Ukraine War
NATO Plans Massive Military Buildup On Russia's Border, Citing Major "Reset"
A Recession is coming
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
It is very clear that we are in an information war and America is being turned into one big dumpster fire by the #CommieRats
The #CommieJoe Regime is blaming #Putin for sky high inflation, warns Tomorrow’s Inflation Reading is Expected to be “Extraordinarily Elevated”.
Thousands of outraged freedom activists surrounded the Vancouver Trade & Convention Center in Canada on Sunday demanding the arrest of Bill Gates
The Latest News And Developments From The Ukraine War
NATO Plans Massive Military Buildup On Russia's Border, Citing Major "Reset"
A Recession is coming
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Telegram - https://t.me/PatriotNationLive
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