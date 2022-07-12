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WHITE HATS BLOW WHISTLE ON GREAT RESET SOCIAL SCORE SOFTWARE
We Are Sovereign
We Are Sovereign
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666 views • July 12, 2022

All important links are found on our portal: https://orderofmen.wixsite.com/join


A former intelligence official who goes by the name of Gideon is representing a group IT professionals, aka white hat hackers, who have come forward to expose new banking and social tracking software being developed.


The software is expected to come online after a "financial reset" and economic collapse. The software, called CSRQ-SM, contains various class categories for the world's population that greatly restrict freedom, capital and private property, as well as enforce fines and vaccinations.


The IT professionals reached out to Gideon to help disseminate the information. Gideon then contacted close associates, those he considered patriots, to help form a network to release it.


Gideon says protecting his sources is his highest priority because "without them doing this, none of this is possible. They are risking their lives. They are breaking their contracts and security clearances to get this information out. We have a short window of time before this thing turns the planet into a prison. We expect to get hit hard. They will escalate us from a low-level threat to a high one pretty quick. If people don't support us, we're finished."


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All important links are found on our portal: https://orderofmen.wixsite.com/join


Oculum Labs is working with Gideon along with Bill Sweet, their info can be accessed at: https://OculumLabs.com


Gideon's story: https://orderofmen.wixsite.com/join/gideons-story


Interview Q & A: https://oculumlabs.com/interview-with-gideon-csrq-sm/


DarkDayz is helping with comms at: https://twitter.com/DarkDayz20


Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/OMNeverRetreat


Official Telegram announcements: https://t.me/resistthereset2022


Official Telegram group: https://t.me/resisttheresetgroup


Official email: [email protected]


About the CSRQ-SM software: https://oculumlabs.com/about-the-csrq-sm-software-financial-reset/


The CSRQ-SM class system explained: https://oculumlabs.com/facts-about-each-csrq-sm-class/


Music credit:


SONG: Never Surrender

ARTIST: Anno Domini Beats

Music: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYGd3ltzIL4


#GreatReset #FinancialReset #CBDC

Keywords
health rangerqanonsgtreportcrowhousefinancial resetgreat resetdutch farmers
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