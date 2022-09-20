Create New Account
Episode 185: 10 Natural Foods To Stockpile That Never Expire
Let's Talk Wellness Now
Published 2 months ago

Have you prepared your pantry for winter? Where do you start preparing natural foods, canning, freezing, dehydrating, freeze drying ect. Dr. Deb shares the top foods in her pantry that she is storing for 25+ years. 

Do not miss these highlights:

07:47 Freeze Dryer and the disadvantages.

10:46 Anything that’s dry, can go inside the Mylar bags and be sealed for many years, and in a moist situation, you really want to can.

12:41 How you want to look at your food storage.

15:49 Why Mylar bags should be put inside of plastic totes.

17:32 Stockpile what it is you need and want – Have enough food sources that are high in vitamin C.

20:34 Your supplements can be frozen. 

28:21 Store Grains – They’re easy to store and they provide a good amount of calories for you and they fill your belly. 

30:34 Store Rice because it’s very high in calories, has lots of vitamins, minerals,  and it’s easy to prepare.

31:23 Store beans and legumes – they’re literally a powerhouse of nutrients.

32:57 Potato flakes are great fast food survival Food. 

34:06 You can have dehydrated, frozen or dried vegetables and spices.

36:00 Store sugar because it’s a good preservative and store honey because of its sweetening properties and medicinal properties.

38:05 Salt is a priority in food storage because it’s something that we cannot produce on our own property. It’s a great item for bartering. It’s critical in food preservation and health.

39:14 Store baking soda for cleaning, personal hygiene and also for medicinal purposes. Also, store Vinegar for food preparation and recipes. 

41:07 Store ascorbic acid powder. It’s essentially vitamin C and is needed for health and life.

Resources Mentioned

Whether you are recovering from an illness or just looking to maintain your current overall health, schedule a consult with us at Serenity Health Care  by calling  (262)522-8640 or visit https://www.serenityhealthcarecenter.com 

Keywords
foodfood-preservationstock-piling

