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WITNESS EXPOSES FALSE FLAG IN UKRAINE - 'bombing' of kindergarten was Agent Provocateur
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105 views • March 14, 2022
(mirror) Witness Exposes "False Flag" Operation In Ukraine - banned-video.mp4 https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=622e5afb2e10d76f49b20564
WAR Russia VS Ukraine
Video was screened captured to show subtitles Original Video here https://youtu.be/VUwXnBDOmeY Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
SUPPORT ON PATREON https://patreon.com/PLnewstoday
Visit InfowarsStore.com
WAR Russia VS Ukraine
Video was screened captured to show subtitles Original Video here https://youtu.be/VUwXnBDOmeY Report by Patrick Lancaster US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist. Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there I show what the western media will not show you.
Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work
SUPPORT ON PATREON https://patreon.com/PLnewstoday
Visit InfowarsStore.com
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