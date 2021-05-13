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[May 13, 2021] Strawman Arguments Used Against Flat Earth [GLOBEBUSTERS]
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34 views • November 26, 2021
Today we look at some of the most common strawman arguments used against flat earthers.
Show Links:
https://youtu.be/KyD8VIK032o
https://youtu.be/kcFnoY0lVTI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Water_level_(device)#:~:text=Water%20is%20easily%20procured%20for,been%20used%20for%20many%20years.
https://www.usgs.gov/special-topic/water-science-school/science/water-meniscus?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects
http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/surten.html#:~:text=The%20surface%20tension%20of%20water,nature%20of%20the%20water%20molecule.
https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/imagegallery/image_feature_1281.html
https://www1.grc.nasa.gov/facilities/sec/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsguXU0DS2E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPdLouSlB34
http://cultresearch.org/help/characteristics-associated-with-cults/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGIx2ItYTUU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGYC349v2S4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaXnWbyxVr4
Thanks for watching the Globebusters! We appreciate it! Join Bob, Jeran, Ben, Iru, Rodrigo, Austin, and their many guests as they continue to explore the world we all live in and attempt to make the breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers. LIVE SUNDAYS: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM PST (8:00 PM - 10:00 PM GMT) 3:00 - 5:00 PM EST
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/GlobeBusters1
DLIVE Channel: https://dlive.tv/GLOBEBUSTERS-FE
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@GLOBEBUSTERS:c
Hyprr Channel: https://hyprr.com/channels/GLOBEBUSTERS1
RokFin Channel: https://www.rokfin.com/GLOBEBUSTERS
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL!
https://www.patreon.com/Globebusters
https://www.paypal.me/Globebusters
https://cash.app/$Globebusters
https://venmo.com/GLOBEBUSTERS
BTC Address: 3Qz4BGEWYbMj3G7nNgYkEwe3Cge5MWhQpX
Bob
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/XanaDude60
Email: [email protected]
Iru
YouTube: http://bit.ly/irutube
Email: [email protected]
Jeran
YouTube: https://youtube.com/jeranism
Email: [email protected]
Web: jeranism.com
Austin
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGoLXOtPoSfz_V8Ht2zIA
Email: [email protected]
Rodrigo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/rodrigoferrarinunes
Email: [email protected]
Ben
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
Email: [email protected]
Cami
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aisling717
EMAIL: [email protected]
Thanks for watching!
Peace!
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
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Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Let's do a Q&A on your channel.
Show Links:
https://youtu.be/KyD8VIK032o
https://youtu.be/kcFnoY0lVTI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Water_level_(device)#:~:text=Water%20is%20easily%20procured%20for,been%20used%20for%20many%20years.
https://www.usgs.gov/special-topic/water-science-school/science/water-meniscus?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects
http://hyperphysics.phy-astr.gsu.edu/hbase/surten.html#:~:text=The%20surface%20tension%20of%20water,nature%20of%20the%20water%20molecule.
https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/imagegallery/image_feature_1281.html
https://www1.grc.nasa.gov/facilities/sec/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsguXU0DS2E
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HPdLouSlB34
http://cultresearch.org/help/characteristics-associated-with-cults/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGIx2ItYTUU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGYC349v2S4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaXnWbyxVr4
Thanks for watching the Globebusters! We appreciate it! Join Bob, Jeran, Ben, Iru, Rodrigo, Austin, and their many guests as they continue to explore the world we all live in and attempt to make the breakthroughs available to those who can remove one of the truth’s protective layers. LIVE SUNDAYS: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM PST (8:00 PM - 10:00 PM GMT) 3:00 - 5:00 PM EST
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/GlobeBusters1
DLIVE Channel: https://dlive.tv/GLOBEBUSTERS-FE
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@GLOBEBUSTERS:c
Hyprr Channel: https://hyprr.com/channels/GLOBEBUSTERS1
RokFin Channel: https://www.rokfin.com/GLOBEBUSTERS
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL!
https://www.patreon.com/Globebusters
https://www.paypal.me/Globebusters
https://cash.app/$Globebusters
https://venmo.com/GLOBEBUSTERS
BTC Address: 3Qz4BGEWYbMj3G7nNgYkEwe3Cge5MWhQpX
Bob
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/XanaDude60
Email: [email protected]
Iru
YouTube: http://bit.ly/irutube
Email: [email protected]
Jeran
YouTube: https://youtube.com/jeranism
Email: [email protected]
Web: jeranism.com
Austin
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClnGoLXOtPoSfz_V8Ht2zIA
Email: [email protected]
Rodrigo
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/rodrigoferrarinunes
Email: [email protected]
Ben
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Z5IVoNE5cP2kka5svUEBw
Email: [email protected]
Cami
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/aisling717
EMAIL: [email protected]
Thanks for watching!
Peace!
Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back. https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B
We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.
With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.
http://tinyurl.com/FEFFmap or http://13.56.142.48/map
The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.
The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden. Got a reason you think Flat Earth is impossible, we have an answer that you haven’t thought of yet.
Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens.
Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.
Apple: https://tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp
Android: https://tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
Both: https://qrco.de/bbizVA
Support this channel and FLAT EARTH awareness:
https://www.patreon.com/DITRH
Tip in Pirate Chain (ARRR). Send to: zs16epm69r9mfjf7eteyx4nrjd7gvslk0479j6mfpugkrwe5xnck9y86yvg8gw39d0n0gdgvjdfhc3
For one time donations: PayPal.me/DITRH
Venmo: dtweiss
FaceBook. https://www.facebook.com/TheFlatEarthPodcast
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrhinterviews
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrhinterviews
Brighteon: https://brighteon.com/channels/ditrh
BitChute: https://bitchute.com/ditrh
Brighteon: https://tinyurl.com/DITRHiBlist
Instagram: @Theflatearthpodcast
MEDIA INQUIRES: [email protected]
Let's do a Q&A on your channel.
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