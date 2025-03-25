(alt. url) 20kg CAYENNE, anyone? UROTHERAPY (hush!) CARDIO vascular endothelium spectacular MVI_4173-5merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cardiovascular benefits have been demonstrated repeatedly, although largely anecdotally, from cayenne pepper consumption, over the last century, in particular through the work of Dr John Christopher and Dr Richard Schultze, both master herbalists. I now combine some of my significant daily cayenne pepper consumption with urine intake. I have thought about trying urotherapy for a long while, and now I’ve taken the plunge. Wish me luck! DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE, RATHER, IT IS INTENDED TO BE EDUCATIONAL. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.