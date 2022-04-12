WHY DOES IT SEEM BIDEN IS PROLONGING THE UKRAINE WAR?

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
As Ted Carpenter writes on Antiwar.com, it sure seems like the Biden Administration is doing all it can to prolong the war in Ukraine. Sending weapons that have little chance of making a big difference in the outcome only keeps the fighting and killing going strong, and the Administration has shown no interest in pushing a quick diplomatic end to the war. On the contrary, Biden openly calling for regime change and a war crimes trial makes diplomacy nearly impossible. Why prolong the fighting? US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan gave us a hint, when he told NBC News over the weekend that the US wants " a weakened and isolated Russia."