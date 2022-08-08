Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wiles Of The Adulteress.

Proverbs 7:5 (NIV).

5 They will keep you from the adulterous woman,

from the wayward woman with her seductive words.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Wisdom of Proverbs consistently warns of the fatal enticements of the adulteress.

And all of them lead only to destruction and death.

Heed the warnings and avoid adultery.

https://pc1.tiny.us/3h6bj38e

#proverbs #they #adulterous #woman #wayward #her #seductive #words