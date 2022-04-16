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Ukraine Exposed by Dutch Journalist
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521 views • April 16, 2022
Independent Journalist Sonya van den Ende says, "Back in Volnovakha, DDPR. I was there two weeks ago, its was very terrible, destruction everywhere, on the street and corners you find the remains of shooting and shelling. Now it was cleaned up and even the school started again. Children were playing in the park. So the Russian army in cooperation with the DPR cleaned up large parts of the city."
BUCHA - "A lot of stories are going on about Boetcha, but facts show, in this video, that the Russians left Bucha on March 30, there were no dead bodies recorded, until April 2, on 2 April Ukrainian forces entered the city and they didn't report any corpses. There were no statements from the authorities as well. All of a sudden reports in Western media stated that a lot of dead bodies occured on the street? At a close inquiry at the bodies , they were wearing the white bandage, a sign which only the Russian army is wearing, so is the Russian army killing its own people?"
- Sonya van den Ende
From: Rotterdam, the Netherlands
https://vk.com/sonjaende
Twitter:SonjaEnde
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sonja.vandenende/
BUCHA - "A lot of stories are going on about Boetcha, but facts show, in this video, that the Russians left Bucha on March 30, there were no dead bodies recorded, until April 2, on 2 April Ukrainian forces entered the city and they didn't report any corpses. There were no statements from the authorities as well. All of a sudden reports in Western media stated that a lot of dead bodies occured on the street? At a close inquiry at the bodies , they were wearing the white bandage, a sign which only the Russian army is wearing, so is the Russian army killing its own people?"
- Sonya van den Ende
From: Rotterdam, the Netherlands
https://vk.com/sonjaende
Twitter:SonjaEnde
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sonja.vandenende/
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