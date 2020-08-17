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States Secretly Stockpiling Food for Need Ahead - _To the Roof__
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63 views • August 17, 2020
Washington State has been stocking away millions of dollars of non-perishable food -- so have other US states, and the federal government -- in anticipation of "the need ahead." If states are preparing, so too must you be today. And spread the word.
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