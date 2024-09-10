Is it Sin to Oppose Mass Immigration?

September 10, 2024 - Any compassion that Americans have is being tried and tested as other nations empty their jails and mental institutions and our government imports these criminals and crazies, along with the poorest of the poor. They don’t go to rich neighborhoods. No, they’re sent into our already struggling cities, where Americans are supposed to welcome them with open arms. What are we to think about the gospel and mass immigration?





