DISEASE X IS HERE!

Lockdowns are coming back. This time they're going to blame measles a disease that does not kill anybody. If the disease is actually rampant then we know that it's coming in from all these third world illegal immigrants coming into the country from countries that do not have health care or even medicine. It's going to be up to you how much of this stuff you believe or buy into but I highly recommend that you just prepare yourself for more swabbing of your nose and more masking and that this time you should be prepared to completely and totally say no.

They're already sticking swabs up the noses of the elderly in retirement homes all over the province of Ontario in Canada and they're doing the same thing in six airports in the United States. Just say no, just say no!