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Trapping and Snaring Your Soul by Techno Witches and Sorcerers Soul Catcher - Episode 2
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
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220 views • August 05, 2023

2: Soul Catcher: Trapping and Snaring Your Soul by Witches and Sorcerers

There is a wicked plan underfoot that is only whispered about by those who have experienced the phenomena and to my knowledge has never been discussed by any media whatsoever.  We are going to plumb the world of the soul to ferret out biblical truth and revelation from the Holy Spirit as the curtain of this evil agenda is pulled back.  The fact of the matter is that those in the Old Testament understood the conception of the soul as a separate thing separate that can be removed from a person’s body during his lifetime.  How so you may inquire? 

Through the wicked art of witches and sorcerers that is being cast upon the peoples and territories through modern technologies such as DARPA’s Ouija primarily using frequencies to snare the souls of vulnerable mankind. 

On many occasions of late, Dr. James Giordano, claims with great bravado that the soul of man has been captured and harnessed.

Capturing the soul is a voluntary act of surrender, depositing your soul into the hands of these purveyors of evil.  Is this truly possibly?  We will be examining the biblical evidence and prophetic passages that the prophets of old courageously declared that we might be forewarned and prepared this day and age.  We were warned that we would be ritually dismembered and thrust out of the coalescing New World beast system order.  Furthermore, there are forces at play to disembody you and turn you into a ghost that is hunted, trapped, and snared.  If it were possible, your very life could be erased.  To be clear, when you are in Jesus Christ there is no force on earth that can erase any life.  Whether newly conceived, or the elderly, your every action and thought is being recorded in the book and chronicles of the Lord.  Does the Bible really discuss the soul and its End Times journey?  Let us plumb the Word of God for His reveal on the soul.


Keywords
witchcraftsoulwitchessnaringtrappingsorcererscatchertechno witchestechno sorcery
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