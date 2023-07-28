Coalition to Defund UN WHO Gains Momentum: Ron Armstrong

The effort to defund and eventually withdraw from the United Nations World Health Organization is gaining ground as Republican lawmakers work to defund the WHO and its power grabs, explained Stand Up Michigan President Ron Armstrong with the Sovereignty Coalition in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. The WHO power grab is a major threat to Americans' liberty and national sovereignty. In fact, if the globalists get their way, people everywhere may soon be carrying mandatory health and vaccine passports. The Biden administration is trying to circumvent Congress to get it imposed. But lawmakers at the state and federal level can—and are—working to defang this threat.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com