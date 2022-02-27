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It Was a Twos Day When the Queen Fell: The Numerology of 2/22/2022 [27.02.2022]
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137 views • February 27, 2022
Note: Numerology = New Age = Satanism. Proof?
-> 5 matches https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20new%20age&;kind=video
KijaniAmariAK: On Feb 22, 2022 It was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away after falling ill with CORONAVIRUS. Reports now state that the Queen is NOT DEAD and instead news of her death was nothing more than rumor. In this video we will discuss the hidden symbolism that connects the Queen and her "fall/death" with several other Satanic ritual sacrifices that have been orchestrated to occur recently.
Purchase your subscription to: www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link: https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
2,362 viewsFeb 27, 2022
KijaniAmariAK - 46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vxjxEqWEyeI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
-> 5 matches https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20new%20age&;kind=video
KijaniAmariAK: On Feb 22, 2022 It was announced that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away after falling ill with CORONAVIRUS. Reports now state that the Queen is NOT DEAD and instead news of her death was nothing more than rumor. In this video we will discuss the hidden symbolism that connects the Queen and her "fall/death" with several other Satanic ritual sacrifices that have been orchestrated to occur recently.
Purchase your subscription to: www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link: https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local.
2,362 viewsFeb 27, 2022
KijaniAmariAK - 46.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vxjxEqWEyeI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3zyFKfxCkzbM4x8M455hhg
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