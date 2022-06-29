Somewhere in Time - Dual Stargates - Part 11: Piano Stargates in Media

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In this installment, we continue decoding the time-travel classic film, Somewhere in Time, from 1980.
In the clip we feature in this installment, Richard "Superman" Collier is in a room at the Grand Hotel. He travels back in time so he can meet Lois Lane - I mean Elise. If you can see what you're looking at, not one but two stargates are being exploited. Listen very closely to the orchestral soundtrack. A piano can be heard while he's traveling back.