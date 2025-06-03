Musk calls 'Big, Beautiful Bill' an abomination, evoking Antichrist / Advances in Quantum Tech

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few days after I published a video showing how Trump's "Big, Beatuful Bill" evokes the Antichrist, Elon Musk calls the bill an abomination, evoking Daniel 9:27 and Matthew 24:15! Hmmmmmmmm. Yeah. Make sense? I then point to some notable tech advances, beginning with a Virtual Reality wearable tech and then focusing on various advances in physics and Quantum computing technologies that are each potentially very significant!
