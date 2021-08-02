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Morgellons SynBio slideshow
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156 views • August 02, 2021
all of these things came out of my skin. The people who are responsible for this have manipulated my devices. My phone will not send the photos to my new devices. I cannot share the photos even if the phone has a brand new sim card and is newly activated. I cannot Bluetooth direct or use Hotspot to send the photos to another phone. I cannot upload he photos online. I cannot e-mail them to anyone. I cannot transfer them in any way. Thus the low-quality recording.
I will stop at nothing....they will stop at nothing...
please help me win this battle by sharing.
I will stop at nothing....they will stop at nothing...
please help me win this battle by sharing.
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