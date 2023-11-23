CHP Talks: Rod Taylor—Some Powerful Must-Watch Videos and a Few Other Things

November 23, 2023: Today’s show is a short monologue on a variety of topics. I’m recommending that all of you look up three videos available on Rumble, either by title or by clicking on the url links in the show notes. Then I mention the free speech victory in Finland for MP Päivi Räsänen, the introduction of Senate Bill S-210 to protect children from porn and our judicial review regarding bus shelter ads in Hamilton, ON. We’ll be back next week with a special guest.

Police State - Dinesh D’Souza:

https://rumble.com/v3sdcbj-police-state-dinesh-dsouza-dan-bongino-nick-searcy.html

Dr. James Thorp and the Harm mRNA Can Cause Pregnant Women (begins at about the 1-minute mark):

https://rumble.com/v3uqm9h-dr.-james-thorp-and-the-harm-mrna-can-cause-pregnant-women.html

Canada is Dying - Aaron Gunn:

https://rumble.com/v2pxap0--canada-is-dying-an-aaron-gunn-documentary-about-the-surge-in-violent-crime.html

Anti-Porn Petition in support of S-210:

https://assets.nationbuilder.com/cathaywagantallmp/pages/1199/attachments/original/1700519756/2023-11-20_-_S-210_%28EN%29.pdf?1700519756&utm_source=brevo&utm_campaign=037&utm_medium=email

https://www.chp.ca





