Is the US CAPABLE of Fighting WW III? Military Expert's WARNING The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 174

The Space Force may sound like something from a sci-fi movie, but it’s as real as every other branch of the military … maybe even as real as UFOs. On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Glenn talks to Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, the first Space Force veteran. As the commander of a space-based missile warning unit, he was disturbed by the military’s increasingly woke and Marxist agenda, and he decided to speak out and write a book, “Irresistible Revolution: Marxism's Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military.” But instead of listening, the military fired him. Now, with Putin’s finger near the red button and China sneering at Taiwan, Matt joins Glenn to sound the alarm: Did the U.S. bomb the Nord Stream pipeline? Did our woke military give Putin his greatest weapon? And are we even capable of fighting World War III? Plus, Matt shares his personal experience with a UFO.





