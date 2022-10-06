The illegality of the ATO

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Discussion of moral issues surrounding taxation.
Listed Authors:
Murray Rothbard, Benjamin Tucker, Josiah Warren, Frederic
Bastiat, Ludwig Von Mises, Max Stirner, Hans-Hermann Hoppe, Randy Barnett,
Gustave de Molinari, Kevin Carson, Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, Albert J. Nock,
Herbert Spencer, Andrew Johnson (17th US President), Robert Anton
Wilson, Roger Sherman, Frederick Douglass, Frank Chodorov.