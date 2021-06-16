X22 REPORT: [DS] Panicking, Ready To Use Ammunition, Something Big Is Coming, Red 2

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[DS] Panicking, Ready To Use Ammunition, Something Big Is Coming, Red 2
The patriots on the offensive, they are preparing and getting ready to reveal the truth about the elections, AZ is the gold standard and once fraud is shown in the election other states are going to vote to have a forensic audit. The [DS] is preparing for this, they have now put certain things into place. Red 2, communication blackout in the continental US is coming. The [DS] is now preparing to go after those who push misinformation. The patriots are ready with a SM platform, the emergency alert system is ready. Patriots know the playbook.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.