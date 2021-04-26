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PFIZER'S CHILD COVID VACCINE TRIAL
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2622 views • April 26, 2021
PFIZER'S CHILD COVID VACCINE TRIAL
Just one month into the Pfizer #Covid19 vaccine study in adolescents, results have been released. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the results of this “transparent” data published via press release.
#Pfizer #VaccineSafety #Transparency #CovidHighRisk #VaccineTrials #ChildrenTrials #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 26, 2021
Just one month into the Pfizer #Covid19 vaccine study in adolescents, results have been released. Jefferey Jaxen breaks down the results of this “transparent” data published via press release.
#Pfizer #VaccineSafety #Transparency #CovidHighRisk #VaccineTrials #ChildrenTrials #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 26, 2021
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