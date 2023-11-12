Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Evacuation of Russian Citizens - Began from Gaza at the Rafah Checkpoint in the South to Egypt - ENG text
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
978 Subscribers
50 views
Published 20 hours ago

In the Gaza Strip, the evacuation of Russians who were there began. Russian citizens leave the enclave through the Rafah checkpoint in the south, through which humanitarian aid convoys periodically pass.

Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation work at the checkpoint, providing people with the necessary medical and psychological assistance, as well as providing food and water. After leaving the checkpoint, Russian citizens are transported to Cairo , where the operational headquarters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations is deployed.

And from there, after completing all the necessary documents, the Russians will finally be able to return home.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket