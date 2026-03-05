One by one Israeli-US aircraft becoming Iranian air defense decoy

Israel-Us coalition aircraft, fighter jets and drones deemed sophisticated, working inside Iran including in the Gulf States, more shot down than the enemy estimates since the operation on Sunday to Wednesday. At least 3 F-15 were shot down including 1 in Kuwait, Iran continued to proceed to shoot down several more drones from the enemy aggressor. Throughout the day on March 2, at least 22 drones of various models were destroyed in different regions of the country, at the time of conducting surveillance on its territory, such as Hermes-900 UCAV, Heron, Orbiter, and MQ-9 Reaper. The images released by Iranian media, show the wreckage of the Hermes drone that was shot down in Markazi Province, and which was intercepted and neutralized by the Sepah naval air defense system in Bushehr. On Wednesday, Iran intercepted and recovered an intact Israeli "Hermes 900" drone over Isfahan province. The rate of shooting down Israeli-American drones is now higher than in previous wars, and these are difficult or quick to replace, adding to the significant loss of valuable assets.

Another footage shows the moment Iranian Revolutionary Guard Air Defense Forces shot down a Heron drone and neutralized the famous Hermes drone in Khorramabad, Iran, which is under the control of the country's unified air defense network. A few days ago, in the Damavand region, the scene at night showed the shooting down of an enemy aircraft, at first glance it looked like a drone, but the explosion showed that the drone was carrying a lot of fuel, and eventually fell to the ground. On Wednesday, footage shared by locals showed the downing of an American or Israeli fighter jet over Tehran, north of the Lavasan Mountains. It is unknown yet what type of aircraft was shot down, but it will be investigated soon.

Iran seems unbeatable in drone technology; no matter how advanced its control system, Iranian technology is capable of interfering with signals, even the American-made Triton drone, worth 220 million dollars, did not escape it. At the same time, these drones pose a significant threat because they carry missiles and bombs that are deadly to equipment such as air defense, ballistic missiles, armored vehicles and command centers. However, they did not carry bombs, which threatened either underground bunkers or well-protected bunkers. With the shooting down of this aircrafts, the US-Israeli coalition appears to be shifting its operations even further, struggling to suppress Iran's missile launch capabilities. If the shooting down continues at this rate, it will be a challenge for the enemy, but it will take time and more drones will be shot down, which suggests that the coalition may be reevaluating some of its strategies.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

