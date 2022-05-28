⚡️ Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry | 28th May 2022

⚡️Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



▫️As a result of joint action by People's Militia of Donetsk People's Republic and the Russian Armed Forces, Krasnyi Liman has been completely liberated from Ukrainian nationalists.



💥High-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the forward comand post of the 30th mechanized brigade of the AFU in Bakhmut and command post of the territorial defence brigade in Soledar.



▫️In addition, 5 command and observation posts, 17 areas of Ukrainian military manpower and military equipment concentration, and 4 ammunition depots near Nyrkovo, Bakhmut and Mironovka of the Donetsk People's Republic have been hit.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 6 command posts, 1 communications centre, 4 ammunition depots, 2 Grad MLRS batteries, as well as 50 areas of manpower and Ukrainian military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 260 nationalists.



▫️In addition, fighter aircraft have shot down 2 Su-25s of the Ukrainian Air Force over Zagradovka, Kherson Region, and Barvenkoe, Kharkov Region.



💥Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near Orekhovo, Zaporozhye Region.



▫️Also during the day, 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down in the air over Zhovtnevoe, Pitomnik, Russkaya Lozovaya, Liptsy, Volokhov Yar, Glubokoe, Strelechya, Petrovskoe, Mikhailovka, Mospanovo, Malye Prokhody in Kharkov Region, Pervomaisk in Lugansk People's Republic, and Voznesensk in Nikolaev Region. Including 1 Ukrainian Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned aerial vehicle shot down near Pokrovka, Nikolaev Region.



▫️In addition, 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile have been intercepted near Svatovo, Lugansk Region, and 7 Smerch rockets have been shot down near Sukhaya Kamenka, Kharkov Region, and Golaya Pristan, Kherson Region.



💥Missile troops and artillery have hit 57 command posts, 618 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, 42 Ukrainian artillery and mortar units at firing positions and 2 batteries of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems.



📊In total, 182 Ukrainian aircraft and 128 helicopters, 1,045 unmanned aerial vehicles, 324 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,297 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 444 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,714 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,245 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.



Source @MoD Russia