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Journalist Loses It on Twitter - Wants to Beat to Death Anti-maskers
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88 views • January 02, 2021
Former New York Times journalist loses it on Twitter saying he wanted to beat to death anti-maskers. Kurt Eichenwald's brother-in-law reportedly died of COVID-19 and now his sister is ill with it. Eichenwald blames those who do not wear masks of infecting and killing others.
Source:
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2020/12/31/kurt-eichenwalds-covid-freakout-i-want-to-find-an-antimasker-and-beat-them-to-death/
Source:
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2020/12/31/kurt-eichenwalds-covid-freakout-i-want-to-find-an-antimasker-and-beat-them-to-death/
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