© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heart Risk Warning - The Highwire
Follow
2
Share
Report
294 views • December 19, 2021
Del Bigtree on The Highwire details new studies that have a marked increase in ACS (Acute Coronary Syndrome) in patients that have taken the Covid vaccinations.
This is worrying cardio doctors globally. Del speaks with Doctor McCullough a specialist in the cardiovascular.
Credit Del Bigtree and The Highwire, and Doctor McCullough
thehighwire.com
This is worrying cardio doctors globally. Del speaks with Doctor McCullough a specialist in the cardiovascular.
Credit Del Bigtree and The Highwire, and Doctor McCullough
thehighwire.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.