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Luciferase-Modified Magnetic Nanoparticles in Medical Imaging Video posted on May 9 2017
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205 views • July 05, 2021
Original video posted on May 9 2017 is Here
https://youtu.be/SIIes052B4E
By Philip Renkert, Emily Chen, and Megan Mazzatenta
Bioluminescent animals such as fireflies and dinoflagellates produce natural light in order to find mates and to protect their species from predators, but that same light has potential to greatly improve current medical practices. Medical imaging is crucial for tracking the progress of disease throughout the human body, but the synthesized chemicals currently used in the process inflict additional harm on the body, leaving scientists searching for a less invasive imaging method. By processing magnetic nanoparticles that are coated in luciferase, the main enzyme involved in bioluminescence, cells can be individually tracked in a natural, non-toxic manner.
In animals, agitation from the environment creates a flow of protons that bring the enzyme luciferase in contact with the compound luciferin. The luciferin is then oxidized in the presence of other compounds, such as adenosine triphosphate, and photons are released to generate light. Luciferase can be applied to track and image the growth of diseases, like cancer, noninvasively. Current medical imaging often requires the use of radiology, but because these techniques involve large amounts of radiation, there is often damage to the body. The light produced from the luciferase reaction is what gives the magnetic nanoparticles the ability to expose abnormal cell growth patterns, eliminating the need for other light sources that could harm the cells. A sensitive charge-coupled device camera can then be used to create a clear picture of the growth patterns by detecting the position of emitted light over time.
In processing luciferase for potential medical use in animals and humans, superparamagnetic iron oxide magnetic nanoparticles must first be synthesized by precipitating magnetite from a solution of ferric and ferrous ions. A polymer layer is added to prevent the particles from aggregating, and then the luciferase shell is added. The resultant processed MNP has a core with cubic spinel structure and is 40-119 nanometers in diameter. The superparamagnetic property of the nanoparticles can allow for cell manipulation by an external magnetic field. The cells targeted by certain nanoparticles can then be neutralized to lose function or separated from healthy ones. The nanoscale of the particles also allows for the tracking and manipulation of each cell individually, which can be done in a natural, safe way using the luciferase-modified MNPs.
In this video, we will explore the applications and possible drawbacks of the use of luciferase-modified magnetic nanoparticles in the medical imaging field.
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Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/SIIes052B4E
By Philip Renkert, Emily Chen, and Megan Mazzatenta
Bioluminescent animals such as fireflies and dinoflagellates produce natural light in order to find mates and to protect their species from predators, but that same light has potential to greatly improve current medical practices. Medical imaging is crucial for tracking the progress of disease throughout the human body, but the synthesized chemicals currently used in the process inflict additional harm on the body, leaving scientists searching for a less invasive imaging method. By processing magnetic nanoparticles that are coated in luciferase, the main enzyme involved in bioluminescence, cells can be individually tracked in a natural, non-toxic manner.
In animals, agitation from the environment creates a flow of protons that bring the enzyme luciferase in contact with the compound luciferin. The luciferin is then oxidized in the presence of other compounds, such as adenosine triphosphate, and photons are released to generate light. Luciferase can be applied to track and image the growth of diseases, like cancer, noninvasively. Current medical imaging often requires the use of radiology, but because these techniques involve large amounts of radiation, there is often damage to the body. The light produced from the luciferase reaction is what gives the magnetic nanoparticles the ability to expose abnormal cell growth patterns, eliminating the need for other light sources that could harm the cells. A sensitive charge-coupled device camera can then be used to create a clear picture of the growth patterns by detecting the position of emitted light over time.
In processing luciferase for potential medical use in animals and humans, superparamagnetic iron oxide magnetic nanoparticles must first be synthesized by precipitating magnetite from a solution of ferric and ferrous ions. A polymer layer is added to prevent the particles from aggregating, and then the luciferase shell is added. The resultant processed MNP has a core with cubic spinel structure and is 40-119 nanometers in diameter. The superparamagnetic property of the nanoparticles can allow for cell manipulation by an external magnetic field. The cells targeted by certain nanoparticles can then be neutralized to lose function or separated from healthy ones. The nanoscale of the particles also allows for the tracking and manipulation of each cell individually, which can be done in a natural, safe way using the luciferase-modified MNPs.
In this video, we will explore the applications and possible drawbacks of the use of luciferase-modified magnetic nanoparticles in the medical imaging field.
Jesus is coming soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John+1&;version=KJV
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